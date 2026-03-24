Trump Picks ‘Alpha Male’ Australian as ‘America’s Brand Ambassador’

President Donald Trump’s pick for “America’s brand ambassador” is a self-anointed “alpha male” from Australia who has publicly professed a love for “a nice pair of boobs” and Hooters.

Nick Adams, 41, has been named Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values, he announced in an ecstatic X post on Tuesday, months after his nomination as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia fell through.

Adams celebrated his new role in a statement posted to X. Nick Adams on X

“I am beyond honored to serve my country, the American people and the greatest President and Secretary of State we have ever had,” he wrote. “I look forward to serving as America’s brand Ambassador, bringing the message of America’s excellence to the entire world.”

The role, which falls under the Marco Rubio-led State Department, involves “revitalizing America’s diplomatic position as a beacon of free speech, the freedom to worship, and a land of unlimited opportunity for those who align with the traditions and values of the United States of America,” according to Adams, who vowed to be “a tireless spokesman for American greatness.”

The State Department website names him Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values. State Department

The White House confirmed Adams’ new role in a statement to the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“Nick Adams is an America First patriot who will represent our country well as we celebrate our Nation’s 250th anniversary of independence, and we look forward to working with him to further showcase and advance America’s excellence across the world stage,” spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

Last summer, the longtime MAGA devotee was nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, swiftly drawing backlash in the Muslim-majority nation over his past comments denigrating Islam.

Public records show that his nomination was received by the Senate in July and languished until it was returned to Trump’s desk in January. Last month, Adams mocked a reporter from The Sydney Morning Herald who asked him about the nomination.

“Brilliant detective work, Mick! I’ve been promoted from the role of Ambassador!” he told the outlet’s reporter, Michael Koziol. “More details on that will come this upcoming week. I’m sure you’ll see it if you’re looking out for it. You might want to consider waiting a few days so you can break the news to your dozens of readers. Good luck on your hit piece, son.”

Adams first caught President Donald Trump's attention with his book. The Washington Post via Getty Im

Adams was born and raised in Sydney, where he became the youngest deputy mayor in the nation’s history at age 21. He moved to the U.S. in 2012 and rose to prominence in MAGAworld years later when Trump hailed his book, Green Card Warrior, as a “must read.”

Trump called the book a "must read." Donald Trump on X

But Adams’ brand is built on more than just his loyalty to Trump. He has billed himself a chest-thumping paragon of masculinity, regularly posting about his enthusiasm for “beautiful curvy women” with “a nice pair of boobs” and establishing more Hooters restaurants across America.

His nomination as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia ultimately fell through. Nick Adams on X

“Yes, I am an alpha male,” he wrote in August. “Yes, I eat rare steaks. Yes, I visit Hooters frequently. Yes, I love America. Yes, I support President Trump unconditionally. Yes, I was nominated to be US Ambassador to Malaysia. No, I will not be apologizing. For any of it.”

Adams is currently single, has never been married, and has no children.