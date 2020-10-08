CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Plans to Return to Campaign Trail Next Week Despite Coronavirus Infection

    Blake Montgomery

    Stephen Maturen/Getty

    President Donald Trump is planning his return to the campaign trail as early as Monday, according to multiple reports. White House staff have reportedly planned for him to travel to Pennsylvania on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday. The plans are subject to change but nonetheless represent a commander in chief eager to put his coronavirus infection behind him, regardless of the two-week quarantine advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those infected with the coronavirus remain infectious even as they recover, and Trump was diagnosed on October 1.

    Read it at Bloomberg