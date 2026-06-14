Trump Posts Cringe Throwback Pics in Self-Promo Shocker

Donald Trump spent valuable time Saturday posting self-promoting Truth Social messages about what a capable, fearless, adventurous fellow he is.

Despite the Iran war, skyrocketing gas prices, an inflation jump, depressed wages and mounting grocery costs, the president spent time on Saturday golfing, and revealing what he imagines are his multiple victories.

One post featured a younger Trump, in a suit, hands clasped, sitting wistfully alongside Central Park’s Wollman skating rink.

Donald Trump. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Years ago after saving the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park – Long before I fixed The Reflecting Pool, and everything else in Washington, D.C. including, most importantly, CRIME!" Trump wrote.

Remembering the good old days when Donald Trump was just a Boy Wonder. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump took charge of the city-owned Wollman Rink in 1986, but New York awarded the contract to another operation in 2025 even as Trump was scrambling to find a new job for Mayor Eric Adams. As for his $14 million “fix” of the Reflecting Pool, it’s already marred by algae just days after its Trump renovation.

Trump on Saturday also posted a photo of himself on a 1986 cover of Fortune magazine beneath the headline: “Real Estate Upheaval.” He actually appeared on the Fortune cover a number of times in his career as a real estate developer, which he inherited from his dad.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

He make the cover. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Despite Trump’s wonky recall, he actually wasn’t the successful businessman he imagines himself to be. He filed for corporate bankruptcy six times, including for a number of casinos. His father, Fred Trump, saved his son’s Trump Castle Casino Resort in Atlantic City when he sent a lawyer to purchase $3.5 million in chips (which weren’t used) to bail out his boy.

There were also hefty payouts or his business practices. Trump paid $25 million in 2016 to settle two federal class action suits in California and a civil suit by the New York Attorney General regarding allegations of fraudulent business and marketing practices at his Trump University.

In addition, Trump agreed in 1998 to pay $1.375 million to settle a labor class-action lawsuit filed by undocumented Polish workers who had been hired to demolish the Bonwit Teller building in Manhattan to clear the way for Trump Tower.

Trump was so busy posting message after message of his heroic self last week that he completely forgot to mention D-Day heroes who risked their lives storming the beaches at Normandy into German gunfire in World War II in the largest amphibious invasion in human history.

How big is your parachute? Truth Social/Donald Trump

Much of America was introduced to Trump via NBC’s long-running Apprentice program, featuring the real estate developer as a King Midas corporate wizard. In fact, creators have admitted, much of that story was concocted.

“I helped create a monster,” John D. Miller, former chief marketing officer for NBC, has said. “To sell the show, we created the narrative that Trump was a super-successful businessman ... At the very least, it was a substantial exaggeration; at worst, it created a false narrative by making him seem more successful than he was.”