Trump, 79, Honors D-Day Heroes by Praising Himself

President Donald Trump marked the 82nd anniversary of D-Day by flooding social media with AI-generated images and videos celebrating himself.

The soon-to-be-80-year-old president spent Saturday posting a stream of bizarre content to Truth Social, including an AI-generated music video depicting him riding a lion, skydiving with a red parachute, mingling with adoring crowds, and sharing meals with world leaders.

He also shared an AI-generated image portraying the future Barack Obama Presidential Library as a giant garbage can surrounded by homeless encampments, a collage mocking Rosie O’Donnell, and an AI rendering of a White House “Drone Port” while attacking a federal judge who temporarily halted construction of his planned White House ballroom.

Trump shared an AI rendering of a White House “Drone Port." Truth Social

One post featured Trump embracing an oversized American flag in front of the Washington Monument. Another showed military helicopters flying overhead with the president gazing into the distance.

AI image of Trump embracing an oversized American flag in front of the Washington Monument. Truth Social

But amid the flood of content, there was one conspicuous omission—any acknowledgment of D-Day.

June 6 marked the 82nd anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, the pivotal World War II operation that saw more than 156,000 Allied troops land on the beaches of Nazi-occupied France.

More than 4,000 Allied soldiers were killed during the operation, which ultimately helped turn the tide of the war in Europe.

As the hours passed without a tribute from the commander-in-chief, critics took notice.

“It’s D-Day. Trump’s first post on Truth Social is a bizarre AI video about how much people love Donald Trump,” anti-Trump conservative group Republicans Against Trump wrote on X.

“Not a word about the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy.”

As the hours passed without a tribute from the commander-in-chief, critics took notice. X/Republicans Against Trump

While the president spent the day posting AI-generated tributes to himself, the White House quietly issued a written statement commemorating the anniversary and honoring America’s “Greatest Generation.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth traveled to France for a D-Day commemoration, though he used the solemn anniversary to lecture America’s European allies in a culture-war broadside, accusing them of complacency and comparing migration across the continent to an “invasion.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance salute in the Memorial Amphitheater during a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 25, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece, and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive,” Hegseth said.

“When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late?”

Trump has marked D-Day in previous years. He shared an image commemorating last year’s anniversary, while in 2024 he shared a video in which he spoke to four veterans of the Normandy landings.

However, this year his Truth Social feed was dominated by AI-generated images, videos, and attacks on his political opponents.

By the day’s end, there was still no tribute from the president.

“It’s almost 5 p.m. on D-Day. The Commander in Chief still hasn’t said a word about it,” Republicans Against Trump wrote on X.