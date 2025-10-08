Trump Pushes to Put His Own Face on New $250 Bill

President Donald Trump wants to join the Founding Fathers on America’s money—by printing his face on a $250 bill.

The 79-year-old president, who regularly fantasizes about etching himself into the nation’s mythology, posted a MAGA congressman’s op-ed promoting the GOP’s “Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act” on his Truth Social Wednesday.

President Donald Trump reposted an op-ed pushing for his face to be printed on the $250 bill and for him to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Let us honor the president who has made America great again,” Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr wrote in a Sept. 26 op-ed for the right-leaning Substack publication Washington Reporter. “A $250 bill bearing Donald J. Trump’s image is not only an appropriate tribute—it is a powerful reminder that America’s best days are still ahead.”

Another line of flattery may have also moved Trump to boost the op-ed, titled “Why I’m leading legislation to put Trump on a new $250 bill.”

“Generations from now, when Americans hold that bill in their hands, they will be reminded that at a pivotal moment in our history, Donald J. Trump restored prosperity, security, and peace,” Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) wrote. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“On the world stage, President Trump is showing that American strength is the key to peace... No president has made a stronger case for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Barr proclaimed.

Trump has lobbied hard to be awarded the esteemed prize, whose winner will be announced Oct. 10, repeatedly claiming that he’s “solved” seven wars while conjuring up fake conflicts along the way.

However, his brazen self-promotion appeared to prompt a member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee to warn that “influence campaigns” are more likely to have “a negative effect than a positive one,” and the Financial Times reports that “few” in Oslo see him as a serious contender for the honor.

In his quest to secure a spot among America’s icons, the aging president has also openly mused about renaming the Kennedy Center after himself.

House Republicans have also tried to rename part of the Kennedy Center for First Lady Melania Trump. Jim Watson/Getty Images

In an August Truth Social post announcing upcoming nominations for the center’s award ceremony, Trump wrote, “GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS.”

The institution was named in honor of President John F. Kennedy two months after his 1963 assassination. But that didn’t stop Missouri Rep. Bob Onder from introducing a bill to slap Trump’s name on the center instead.

In fact, Republicans in Congress have rolled out a series of sycophantic proposals to honor the president, including rebranding the D.C. Metro as the “Trump Train,” carving his likeness into Mount Rushmore, and replacing Benjamin Franklin for Trump on the $100 bill.

The bill to put Trump’s face on a $250 note has not advanced since it was introduced by South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson in February.