Trump Rages About ‘Fake News’ in His First Tribute to Late Sister
TASTEFUL
Donald Trump posted his first public tribute to his late sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon—and couldn’t help but use it to attack the “fake news.” He called Barry “a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge” whose life “was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President.” The tribute then devolved into attacking the “Fake News” for chasing “after her mercilessly,” later adding, “it just never stopped.” Barry, 86, was reportedly found dead in her Manhattan home on Monday from a suspected cardiac arrest. The brother-sister pair had a strained relationship after Trump’s niece, Mary, leaked audio recordings of Barry saying Trump had “no principles” and that “you can’t trust him.”