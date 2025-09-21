Trump Rages at ‘Mean Son of a B***h’ Biden in Wild Rant

President Donald Trump took time out of his speech at a black-tie dinner on Saturday night to trash his predecessor, President Joe Biden, calling him “stupid” and “mean.”

After rambling about his achievements including “ending the weaponization of law enforcement against religious believers,” Trump told attendees at the dinner: “Biden was always a mean guy, but never a smart guy. We go back 30 years, 40 years, he’s a stupid guy.”

“He was always a mean son of a b---h. How’s it working? Not working too well for him now. When you start feeling sorry for him, remember he was a bad guy,” Trump concluded, before returning to the topic of ending anti-Christian bias in the U.S., a country whose pledge of allegiance references God directly.

Biden insulted his predecessor Joe Biden during a tangent at a dinner in Virginia on Saturday night. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly launched attacks against his predecessor since taking over the presidency from Biden in January, attempting to lay so much blame at his feet that The Wall Street Journal warned him that his Biden-blaming strategy “won’t work for much longer.” Trump has repeatedly referred to Biden as “stupid” and a “low-IQ individual,” dating back as early as 2019.

The president has also previously indulged in conspiracy theories suggesting Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by a robot clone, sharing a post containing the bizarre claims to his Truth Social account earlier this year.

The president was speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute’s fourth annual Founders Dinner, organized by Trump’s former Housing Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who founded the institute with his wife, Candy.

Earlier in his speech, Trump claimed that President George Washington would have voted for him, relaying praise from an unnamed source who said Trump was the third best president the country has seen behind Washington and President Abraham Lincoln.