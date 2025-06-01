With one repost from President Donald Trump, former president Joe Biden has joined a storied pantheon: public figures believed to have died and been replaced by clones.

Not content with only spreading conspiracy theories on Friday night, late on Saturday night, Trump shared a post by a supporter to his Truth Social page that claimed Biden was killed in 2020. The post reads, “There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats dont know the difference.”

realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

With this bizarre accusation, Biden joins celebrities like The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, who has been dodging rumors about his death since 1969, and Avril Lavigne, who has been plagued by a conspiracy theory involving her death and subsequent replacement by a clone since the 2000s.

Trump supporters were quick to encourage the president’s repost, sharing memes and “evidence” for the theory in the replies—one being that Biden’s eye color allegedly changed in 2020, while another claims that Biden was replaced because his ear lobes suddenly appeared to be attached to his head, whereas prior to 2020 they were unattached.

Other commenters pointed to side-by-side photos of Biden from the 1990s and the 2020s, as well as different signatures as further proof that Biden had been murdered, with some specifying that he had been executed by a military tribunal.

It’s been a conspiracy-filled weekend for Trump, with the president also reposting a conspiracy theory on Friday night that accused CBS of suppressing footage of his 2015 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (the footage is readily available on YouTube).

Biden, who is still dealing with speculation about his fitness for office toward the end of his term, recently shared that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The news prompted many in the MAGA-verse, including Trump, to call for Biden’s White House doctor to be investigated for giving the former president a clean bill of health last July.