Trump Demands Biden Doctor Probe Over Prostate Cancer ‘Cover Up’

Donald Trump has joined the growing clamor for Joe Biden‘s White House doctor to be investigated for giving the former president a clean bill of health months before he revealed he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

As MAGA Republicans demand White House physician Kevin O’Connor be forced to testify under oath about what he knew, Trump agreed there were questions to answer about why the cancer was not detected sooner.

Joe Biden is facing questions over when he was first diagnosed with prostate cancer. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

“Somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor,” he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did it take so long?” he added. “This takes a long time, could take years to get to this level of danger. So it’s a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it, and I think people should try and find out what happened.”

O’Connor first served as Joe Biden’s government-provided physician in 2009 when Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

But the former army colonel is regarded as a friend of the Biden family and was also a one-time business associate of his brother, Jim Biden, assisting him with a short lived venture to secure veterans affairs contracts in 2017.

Some conservatives- who have long suspected his close relationship with the Biden family - now insist he should be subpoenaed to testify before Congress.

“Who knows if he even got tested,” said Fox News presenter Jesse Watters. “He was supposed to have had a full test a year ago, and they said there was no cancer detected. Well, we need to know exactly what tests they did.”

“Subpoena him,” right-wing influencer Benny Johnson added on X. “Ask if he ever did a cancer screening. When he pleads the 5th — that’s all you need to know.”

In another post, Johnson called it “the most dangerous cover-up in the history of the presidency.”

This is the Most Dangerous Cover-up in the History of the Presidency:



Last summer, White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor swore to the American people that Joe Biden was “completely fit for the Presidency” — no issues, nothing to see.



Now we learn Biden has “advanced”prostate… pic.twitter.com/JryrV92wXv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025

Prostate cancers are graded on aggressiveness by using a measure known as the Gleason score. Biden’s score is a 9, making it one of the most aggressive, and the cancer has now spread to Biden’s bones.

But as Biden’s long-standing doctor, O’Connor has spent years vouching for the health of the former president. In 2019, for instance, when Biden was a Democratic presidential candidate, O’Connor described him as a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male who is fit to execute the duties of the presidency.”

He used largely the same terminology in a medical report in 2021, shortly after Biden became president, and again in 2023 as people became increasingly concerned about the ailing Democrat’s cognitive capacity.

Last year, after it was revealed that a neurologist who specialised in Parkinson’s disease went to the White House eight times between July 2023 and March 2024, O’Connor issued a letter insisting there was nothing unusual about such visits.

Jake Tapper co-authored a new book about Biden's mental decline. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

MAGA talk of a cover-up swirled following Biden’s announcement, particularly as it came days before CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson released their book ‘Original Sin,’ which investigated Biden’s ill-fated decision to run for re-election.

Speaking on CNN, Tapper said that those around Biden’s inner circle lied about his cognitive decline and general health because they believed only he could beat Trump.

“They believed he was good enough and he was fine enough, and they lied not only to the press and public about his true condition - they lied to members of Cabinet.”