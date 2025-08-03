Trump Rips Lara Trump’s ‘Racist’ Guest Charlemagne the God

President Donald Trump popped off at Charlamagne tha God in a late-night screed on Truth Social.

Charlamagne appeared on Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump’s, show for an interview Saturday, where Lara asked Charlamagne how he would rate the Trump presidency thus far.

“I wouldn’t give [him] a good rating, simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst,” Charlamagne said. “Right now, people are hurting.”

The remark set Trump ablaze on Truth Social.

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ (Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?),” the president posted at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done,” Trump added. “This dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala?”

As for Trump taking issue with Charlamagne calling himself “tha God,” it’s true the president has never once referred to himself as a divine entity. But he’s come pretty close.

Reacting to his victory at the 2016 polls, Trump reflected that “only God could have done this.” He also joked during an August 2019 press conference that “I am the chosen one,” glancing theatrically toward the skies.

That comment came around the same time he tweeted quotes from conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root, reflecting on how “the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God.”

The president has similarly described his near brush with death at a 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as evidence of his divine backing.