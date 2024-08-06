Convicted Felon Donald Trump Roasts Tim Walz for Letting Felons Vote
HYPOCRITE MUCH?
Donald Trump’s campaign is apparently running on the platform that felons can run for president but shouldn’t be able to vote. In an attempt to lay into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ newly announced VP pick, the Republican nominee’s campaign released a statement criticizing Walz for “embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote.” Trump has been charged in four criminal cases over a five month span, and was convicted of 34 felony counts by a New York City jury for his hush money case in May. The statement is in line with Team Trump’s emerging strategy of trying to paint the Midwesterner as a “West Coast wannabe” who is soft on crime and “dangerously liberal.” Trump’s campaign posted a stream of attacks on Walz Tuesday morning, including denouncing his support for the mostly peaceful but occasionally destructive racial justice protests during the Black Lives Matter movement; and trying to link Walz’s progressive immigration policies to nearly non-existent trends in “migrant crime.”