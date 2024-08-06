CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Convicted Felon Donald Trump Roasts Tim Walz for Letting Felons Vote

    HYPOCRITE MUCH?

    Josephine Walker

    Breaking News Intern

    Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (L) greets Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges (R) before a press conference and Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City.

    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images and Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

    Donald Trump’s campaign is apparently running on the platform that felons can run for president but shouldn’t be able to vote. In an attempt to lay into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ newly announced VP pick, the Republican nominee’s campaign released a statement criticizing Walz for “embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote.” Trump has been charged in four criminal cases over a five month span, and was convicted of 34 felony counts by a New York City jury for his hush money case in May. The statement is in line with Team Trump’s emerging strategy of trying to paint the Midwesterner as a “West Coast wannabe” who is soft on crime and “dangerously liberal.” Trump’s campaign posted a stream of attacks on Walz Tuesday morning, including denouncing his support for the mostly peaceful but occasionally destructive racial justice protests during the Black Lives Matter movement; and trying to link Walz’s progressive immigration policies to nearly non-existent trends in “migrant crime.”

    Read it at The Daily Beast