Trump Raises $56 Million So Far This Year, More Than Every Other GOPer
MONEY BAGS
Even as some party members try to divorce themselves from former President Donald Trump, it’s hard to deny he’s the party’s leader. Trump raised a staggering $56 million online through his political committees, The New York Times reports, despite not being in office. Most of that money was raised through Trump’s joint committee with the Republican National Committee, though Trump raised $21 million for committees he directly oversees. Much of that money was raised through a sketchy recurring donation feature that’s been accused of scamming elderly people into making large donations. The money was collected through WinRed, the party’s preferred fundraising medium, beating every other Republican on the platform. In comparison, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the next top fundraiser, raised $7.8 million online.