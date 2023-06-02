Donald Trump Responds to Alleged Classified Docs Audio Tape Claims
SAME OLD STORY
Donald Trump trotted out a familiar defense when asked Thursday by Sean Hannity about a reported audio tape of him in the summer of 2021 acknowledging that he kept a classified Pentagon document. “No, I don’t know anything about it,” Trump insisted of the CNN report during a Fox News town hall event in Iowa. “All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100 percent.” Trump has claimed that he declassified “everything” after leaving the White House and that he can do so just by “thinking about it.” The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump violated laws relating to the handling of government documents and whether he obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve those documents.