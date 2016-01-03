Donald Trump Responds to Jihadist Video

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump has responded to the terrorist recruitment video that uses his December speech in which he called for the U.S. to close its borders to Muslims. The video, which surfaced late last week, calls for Muslims to join the jihad and says that “the West will eventually turn against its Muslim citizens." In an interview with Face the Nation, Trump said: "Look, there's a problem. I bring it up. Other people have called me and say, 'You have guts to bring it up' because frankly, it's true but nobody wants to get involved. Now people are getting involved." To host John Dickerson's question about whether he was concerned that his words were used by a terrorist organization, Trump said, "They use other people, too. What am I going to do? I have to say what I have to say. And you [know] what I have to say? There's a problem. We have to find out what is a problem. And we have to solve that problem."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10