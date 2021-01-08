Donald Trump Returns to Twitter to Claim Credit for Stopping Riots He Incited
BACK ONLINE
President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday to claim credit for stopping the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol the day before, which he had incited with an inflammatory speech urging supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight.” In fact, Vice President Mike Pence sent the National Guard to quell the chaos at the Capitol after encountering resistance from Trump, according to multiple reports. In a recorded video, Trump said, “Like all Americans, I am outraged at the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to expel the intruders...To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay.” He said his administration was now committed to a peaceful transfer of power. The social network had banned him the day before for inciting violence and spreading lies about the November presidential election. Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram have frozen his accounts until after Inauguration Day.