Donald Trump Retweets Call to Pardon Roger Stone
President Donald Trump retweeted a post super fan Lori Hendry tweeted to her nearly 345,ooo followers pushing a petition to pardon long-time Trump associate Roger Stone. “It’s time to #pardonRogerStone As Prosecuting Attorneys Resign, Over 110,000 Sign Petition to Pardon Roger Stone,” the tweet read, referring to a petition she launched. On Friday, a judge denied Stone’s request for a two-month delay and ruled that he will have to begin serving his three-year prison term on July 14 for seven felonies, including lying to federal investigators, witness tampering and impeding a congressional inquiry.