Donald Trump has explained the reason he swapped his suit jacket for a bright orange and yellow visibility vest at his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The former president claimed his aides told him the “garbage vest” made him “look thinner.”

MAGA supporters may have been surprised to see Trump still wearing the vest he put on before the rally while trolling President Joe Biden by climbing into a trash truck. The stunt was intended as a dig at Biden’s alleged remark that Trump supporters were “garbage.”

“And then I got in the car and I’m driving over here, and I have this fluorescent jacket still on and I come into the arena, and I say, ‘Where’s my jacket?’” Trump said to laughs from supporters in Green Bay.

“I want to get out of this thing,” he continued. “And they said it would be unbelievable if you could wear it on stage.”

LMAO: Trump hilariously tells the story of how he decided to wear his garbage uniform for the rally.







— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2024

To a chorus of cheers, Trump laughed: “And I said, ‘No way. I got 25,000 people standing outside. I got all these people here. There’s no way I’m wearing it on stage.’

“They said, ‘Oh, OK, sir.’ I said, ‘Get me my jacket.’ ‘But if you did, you know, it actually makes you look thinner.’

“And they got me. I said, ‘I want to wear it on stage.’

“When they said I looked thinner, I said, ‘In that case, I’ll wear it on stage. I may never wear a blue jacket again. I may go, I may go in this.’

“They said that… that was the word, that was the key, ‘Sir. You look thinner.’”

The White House later released a statement insisting Biden’s “garbage” remark was aimed at a joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico being an “island of garbage” and not at MAGA supporters.