MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday called out Donald Trump’s “laughable” hypocrisy over the former president’s response to Joe Biden’s comment calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

Biden said he’d solely intended his remark during a Zoom event Tuesday to be about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s line calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. Trump and his supporters have nevertheless seized on Biden’s comment to attack Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign.

Thursday’s Morning Joe began with a compilation of clips of Trump speaking at rallies on Wednesday—including one in Wisconsin, where he wore a garbage collector’s reflector vest as he delivered his remarks—in which the GOP nominee variously insulted American lawmakers, members of the media, and officials who served in his first administration who are now warning voters not to give him a second.

“You can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred,” Trump said in the last clip of the compilation.

Addressing co-host Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough said after the clip aired: “There is a lot of hatred, Mika, a lot of hatred coming from him.”

Scarborough then proceeded to read from notes he said he‘d taken in response to Trump’s insults.

“After saying you can’t run America unless you love America, people that oppose him are corrupt, horrible people,” Scarborough said. He also hit back at Trump’s claim that Biden is “the worst president” by citing a Wall Street Journal article Thursday about how Biden’s successor in the Oval Office will inherit a strong economy.

“The hypocrisy, Mika, over a misstatement by Joe Biden which he quickly corrected is so laughable,” Scarborough said. “Because this guy [Trump] does this every day.”

He then turned his ire on Fox News, attacking the network’s coverage of Biden’s comments. “Oh, how could anybody do this!” Scarborough said in a high-pitched tone of mock indignation. “I’ve never seen this before!”

“One of the people saying that yesterday on Fox News stood by while Donald Trump watched violence erupt on January the sixth and kept allowing violence to erupt on Jan. 6, and said that people that were beating the hell out of cops were patriots,” Scarborough continued.

“The gaslighting never ends,” he said. “They really do think that their voters are that stupid. And it makes me sad for those voters that Donald Trump and people on TV on other channels really think Americans are that dumb.”