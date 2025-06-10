Trump Reveals Why He Can’t Make Up With Musk Yet

President Trump says he’s just too busy saving the world to reconcile with Elon Musk right now, according to a report.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who interviewed Trump for the tabloid’s new podcast, said Tuesday morning that the president “did open up the door to reconciling with Elon Musk at some point in the future” during their conversation. “He is not opposed to that but he said he is too busy at the moment trying to end two world wars, dealing with riots in L.A., and bringing the economy back,” Devine said on Fox & Friends.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The world watched in awe last week as the former allies went through a very public, and very explosive, breakup. What started with Musk expressing disappointment in Trump’s flagship “big beautiful bill” rapidly escalated into Musk accusing Trump of appearing in the “Epstein files” and backing calls for Trump to be impeached.

Trump, for his part, claimed his one-time “First Buddy” had gone “crazy,” additionally threatening to hit Musk with unspecified “serious consequences” if he funds Democrats to run against Republicans voting for his bill.

Both have since dialled down the rhetoric, with Musk deleting incendiary X posts attacking Trump. At the White House Monday, Trump said he wished Musk well and would “have no problem” if he called.

President Trump has not spoken to Musk since their public feud boiled over, but has said he wishes his old ally well. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

It is unclear exactly which “world wars” Devine was referring to, but her comments come after Trump “and his entire top foreign policy team” met in Camp David in Maryland for an hours-long huddle on Sunday to discuss how to deal with the Iran nuclear crisis and the conflict in Gaza, according to Axios.

“The retreat allowed all the senior people in the administration to sit together for a long time and discuss these issues,” a Trump official told the publication.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on Trump—who said he could end the war in a single day—to “step up” in his efforts to bring an end to the conflict. Overnight strikes on Kyiv Monday into Tuesday were among the largest the city has faced since the start of the war in February 2022.

Trump is busy dealing with international and domestic issues, like the clashes in Los Angeles, the podcast host said. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Devine, who appeared on Fox News the day before the release of the inaugural episode of the Post‘s “Pod Force One” podcast, said Trump also spoke about some of his childhood experiences.

“He had aptitude testing when he was a child because his parents were worried that he was so rambunctious,” she told Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones.

“The results came back, Donald Trump said, not to his father’s liking, because it turns out that Donald Trump is a literal musical genius,” Devine went on. “And he can pick notes and remember them for an hour and be able to regurgitate them back.”

“That explains why he’s just so interested in the music, he chooses every song for his rallies,” she said. “If you go to one of his properties, he has an iPad out, he is playing DJ. He loves Elton John. He loves Cats and all the Broadway musicals.”

Devine’s comments echo remarks Trump was reported to have made about his purported musical ability during his first visit to the Kennedy Center since parachuting himself in as the chairman of its board.