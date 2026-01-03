Trump Rewards MAGA Sell-Outs CBS With Massive War Scoop

The White House seemed to reward CBS News for its new pro-Trump stance by allowing it to break the news of the U.S. attack on Venezuela, hours before any official statement.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Trump administration launched bomb strikes on the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. No official news of the attack appeared until after 4 a.m. ET—around two-and-a-half hours after CBS News had done so. Trump later claimed the U.S. had “captured” the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

A fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026. Luis Jaimes/AFP via Getty Images

At 2.05 a.m. ET, CBS News’ senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X that “Trump administration officials” had been “aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela’s capital Caracas.”

Less than 30 minutes later, at 2.31 a.m. ET, she and the network’s national security editor, Jim LaPorta, revealed on X that Donald Trump had “ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities,” citing U.S. officials. They said this was “the administration ratchet[ing] up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro.”

CBS White House Correspondent Jennifer Jacobs both broke news of the attack, and then that the U.S. military had captured Maduro. X

At around the same time, the station also launched a running live blog reporting the developments, framing the action as a White House-directed operation, not a mystery blast. The channel also broadcast a “special report,” showing what it described as explosions and low-flying aircraft over the capital. In discussions with the host, reporters told viewers that Trump had given the “green light” for the strikes.

CBS presenter Clarissa Lawson was on hand to break a special report, in which she spoke to two correspondents, two hours before the U.S. government announced the strikes on Venezuela. CBS News

Trump didn’t formally claim responsibility until 4:21 a.m. ET—when he wrote on Truth Social that the U.S. had carried out a “large scale strike” and that Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores, 69, had been “captured and flown out of the Country,” with a promised 11 a.m. press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth followed suit soon after, reposting Trump’s statement.

On CBS News, Jacobs continued to drop exclusive stories about the attack, including reporting sources as telling her that Maduro was seized by Delta Force, and giving exact locations of the strikes.

CBS News’ big exclusive comes as CBS has been realigning its posture in ways that have alarmed some staffers and delighted Trump-world.

Bari Weiss, the MAGA-curious new CBS boss. Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

In the fall, Paramount Skydance installed Bari Weiss, 41, as CBS News editor-in-chief after acquiring her outlet The Free Press in a $150 million cash-and-stock deal—putting a high-profile “anti-woke” media figure in charge of the network’s news division.

She frustrated many viewers, but pleased MAGA, with a softball interview of murdered conservative pundit Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, in December. Weiss then provoked a newsroom storm when she spiked a 60 Minutes segment that was unfavorable to Trump, a move staffers characterized as political.

The strikes in Venezuela follow months of U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has been dispatched to the area, as part of a broader campaign that has included tanker seizures and deadly interventions at sea.

Maduro’s government has declared an emergency and urged supporters to take to the streets, while U.S. lawmakers from both parties have questioned the legal basis for the action.