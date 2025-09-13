Trump Rewrites History With Yankee Stadium Whitewash

President Donald Trump was greeted with a loud chorus of boos on Thursday when he appeared at Yankee Stadium to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

In a video Trump shared to Truth Social depicting his attendance at the game, however, not a single jeer can be heard. Instead, raucous applause features front and center in the soundtrack accompanying the video.

@realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post

Trump watched the game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday from a private box behind a thick sheet of bulletproof glass at the stadium in the Bronx.

The game took place just one day after the fatal shooting of right-wing activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk at a college in Utah. A moment of silence was held for Kirk before the first pitch.

There’s some cheers in the Bronx, but also quite a few Bronx cheers and boos, as President Trump arrives to his box at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/SfrkDnaaem — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 11, 2025

Speaking at a 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon earlier that day, Trump announced that he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This is the highest civilian honor in the United States, and was also awarded posthumously to Martin Luther King Jr.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday, Trump relayed that “the fans were really nice” at Yankee Stadium. He also said he “hopes” Kirk’s killer “gets the death penalty.”

Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody in connection with Kirk’s assassination on Thursday, after being turned in by a family member.

appears briefly before the not yet crowded stadium at the U.S. Open and is greeted with cheers and boos.

The president’s lukewarm reception at Yankee Stadium follows a similarly mixed response from the crowd at the U.S. Open on Sunday. Booing could be heard as Trump appeared at Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.