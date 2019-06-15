Donald Trump Says He Was Briefed on UFOs But Doesn’t Believe in Them

In the latest segment released of the headline-churning interview between ABC Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos and Donald Trump, the president said he had been briefed on unidentified flying objects or UFOs. Stephanopoulos said he had been reading a lot about Navy pilots spotting UFOs and wondered if the president had thought about it. “I want them to think whatever they think,” Trump said, raising an eyebrow. “I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.” The ABC newsman then asked if Trump had heard of any reports of extraterrestrial life, the president didn't take the bait. “I think our great pilots would know,” he said. “And some of them see things a little bit different from the past. We’re watching, and you’ll be the first to know.”