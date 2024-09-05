Donald Trump has made Pennsylvania voters an offer he insists they can’t refuse: They have “no choice” but to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump told Pennsylvanians they should back him “even if you don’t like me.”

“You can sit there and say, ‘I can’t stand that guy but there’s no way I’m gonna vote for her,’” he added.

The former president told a Fox News town hall in Harrisburg that Kamala Harris would carry out her threat to impose a fracking ban in the state.

“Pennsylvania can’t take the chance that that answer is true,” said Trump.

Fox News host Sean Hannity played a clip showing Harris saying she backed a ban on fracking and Trump responded: “She will do that. There’s no chance she’s going to allow it.

“The election will take place, if she won, you’re not gonna have any fracking in Pennsylvania. You have 500,000 jobs. Think of that, it’s your biggest business, and you get a big majority of your income from fracking, and you have somebody that’s not gonna allow fracking.

“She’s not gonna allow it. You can’t take the chance. You have no choice. You’ve gotta vote for me.”

Trump said Pennsylvania must have fracking, claiming that Germany tried a ban, and it lasted “about nine months.”

“The whole country would go down the tubes if you didn’t do the fossil fuel thing,” he continued.

“You know, you’re the biggest in the country for this. You have two of the biggest sites in the world. It’s a massive business for Pennsylvania and you can’t take a chance.”

He said Harris will “not allow fracking, and she’s got a lot of other problems too.”

Despite saying she would ban fracking when she first campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, Harris told CNN last week that she wouldn’t bar the practice if elected president in November.

“What I have seen is that we can grow, and we can increase a clean energy economy without banning fracking,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash.