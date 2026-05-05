Trump Self-Soothes With Months-Old Praise as Voters Turn on Him

Donald Trump has self-soothed on Truth Social by sharing an array of gushing compliments about him that were originally posted months ago.

The 79-year-old president dug back into his archives on Monday evening to find posts praising his State of the Union address on Feb. 24 this year.

The plaudits came from the likes of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, CNN conservative Scott Jennings, and alt-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

The reheated acclaim had been cut from individual posts and assembled into documents, which were then posted on Truth Social.

Trump posted 19 separate posts praising him on Monday evening over four separate documents that compiled them all together.

Donald Trump shares old praise on Truth Social. screen grab

Donald Trump shares old praise on Truth Social. screen grab

Trump’s State of the Union speech saw him talk for just under two hours, breaking a record previously held by Bill Clinton.

His self-celebration, ahead of his 80th birthday next month, comes as Trump is struggling in the polls with November’s midterm elections looming.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released on Sunday found Trump reach a new high in his disapproval rating, at 62 percent, while only 37 percent of people approved of his performance in the White House.

When it came to how Trump was dealing with the rising cost of living and inflation, 76 percent and 72 percent disapproved, respectively.

President Trump and his allies were unhappy with how Democrats responded to his State of the Union address. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Sixty-six percent of people polled disapproved of Trump’s war on Iran, which has led to soaring gas prices.

The president also received more bad news from a panel of voters who appeared on his favorite network, Fox News, on Monday and slammed the “very, very, very high” prices they were now dealing with.

Host Harris Faulkner spoke to eight voters—three Republicans, three Democrats, and two independents—about the upcoming midterms on a segment of The Faulkner Focus.

Most voters were frustrated with a lack of action regarding Trump’s promise to “end inflation” and ease the cost of living,

When asked why she was hesitant to vote in November, independent Mary Josephine said Trump hasn’t delivered the “change” she expected.

“Well, honestly, what has been holding me back is I feel like the change that I was expecting from the president himself, I don’t feel in my everyday life, which is concerning to me,” Josephine told Faulkner.

“I still feel, obviously, that, you know, prices are very, very, very high. You know, if you’re going to the grocery store or just in general, because inflation still exists.”