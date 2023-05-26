CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Set For Second Town Hall and This Time It’s With Fox
Donald Trump’s second town hall event on a major cable network since he announced his 2024 campaign for president will take place June 1 on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, the network announced Thursday. The town hall will take place in Clive, Iowa, and will be pre-taped, according to the network. Trump’s last on-camera interview with Hannity was in September, and the indicted GOP candidate more recently participated in a lengthy, mostly one-sided discussion with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in April. Earlier this month, CNN hosted a widely criticized live town hall event with Trump in New Hampshire.