Trump Sets Sights on Chicago for Next Military Takeover

Not content with seizing control of Washington D.C., President Donald Trump is now eyeing Chicago for his next crackdown. The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon has been working on a model for military deployment in the Windy City that could then be replicated across the U.S.

According to the report, one of the options for federal intervention in Chicago includes mobilizing thousands of National Guard troops as soon as next month.

Trump has already deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles and D.C. this summer, and 2,000 troops are still stationed in D.C. as part of the president’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital.

Trump argued that the intervention, which also included federalizing D.C. police officers, was necessary due to rampant crime in the nation’s capital, a claim locals were quick to push back on, noting that violent crime in the District is at a 30-year low.

Trump discussed his interest in making Chicago his next target on Friday, telling reporters, “Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent.”

“And we’ll straighten that one out probably next. That’ll be our next one after this. And it won’t even be tough.”

Trump told reporters of his intent to send troops to Chicago next on Friday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker posted a response to Trump’s threats on X on Saturday evening, writing, ”The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention.”

He continued, ”The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the [Illinois National Guard], deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders.”

”Donald Trump is attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he’s causing families. We’ll continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect Illinoisans.”

The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 24, 2025

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a separate statement, expressing “grave concerns” about the potential “unlawful deployment” of National Guard troops to Chicago.

“The problem with the president’s approach is that it is uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound,” he said.

The Washington Post‘s report cites officials who have said that a military intervention in Chicago has “long been in planning, probably in conjunction with” expanded ICE raids around the country.

Federal agents and local police have been primarily patrolling national monuments across D.C., including the Lincoln Memorial. Alex Kent/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The National Guard was sent into Los Angeles in June as a result of expanded ICE operations and counter-protests across the city.

Los Angeles, Chicago and the District of Columbia, as well as New York City, which Trump also mentioned in his Friday remarks, were all named on a list of sanctuary jurisdictions published by the Justice Department earlier this month.

Those jurisdictions were identified as “having policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws,” with Attorney General Pam Bondi arguing, “Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design.”