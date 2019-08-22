Donald Trump Signs Order to Forgive Student Debt for Disabled Vets

CHEAT SHEET

    President Trump signed a measure on Wednesday that will make it easier for permanently disabled veterans to apply for student loan forgiveness under a decades-old program laden with bureaucratic red tape. The executive action was announced at a veterans event in Louisville, KY, after attorneys for disabled veterans petitioned the federal Education Department for the change. “I am proud to announce that I am taking executive action to ensure that our wounded warriors are not saddled with mountains of student debt,” Trump said at the event that was attended by Education secretary Betsy DeVos. “They have made a sacrifice that’s so great. And they’re such incredible people. And they never complain. They never complain. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in student debt held by our severely wounded warriors. It’s gone forever.”

