Trumplandsubvertical orientation badge

Trump Skewers His Legal Team as They Awkwardly Stand Behind Him

NOT HERE, BOSS!

The former president ranted about E Jean Carroll in a bonkers news conference on Friday, claiming she ripped her accusations against him from “Law & Order.”

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump speaks in a news conference in front of his legal team.

Michael M Santiago/Getty

Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his own standards, as he blasted his legal team despite their delivering him a slew of recent victories.

Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.

As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys were photographed standing awkwardly behind him.

“I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said.

Trump’s news conference came after he attended an appeals hearing in New York City for his initial Carroll trial, which wrapped up in 2023 with him being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the 80-year-old writer.

Trump has accused the judge in that case, which has him on the hook for $5 million, of being “rigged” and politically motivated.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.