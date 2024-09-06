Trump Skewers His Legal Team as They Awkwardly Stand Behind Him

Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Friday that was unhinged even by his own standards, as he blasted his legal team despite their delivering him a slew of recent victories.

Trump also skewered E. Jean Carroll, his sexual abuse and defamation accuser, and claimed that he was again being treated unfairly by courts in New York City.

As Trump aired his grievances at everyone including his own legal team, his defense attorneys were photographed standing awkwardly behind him.

“I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said.

Trump’s news conference came after he attended an appeals hearing in New York City for his initial Carroll trial, which wrapped up in 2023 with him being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the 80-year-old writer.

Trump has accused the judge in that case, which has him on the hook for $5 million, of being “rigged” and politically motivated.

This is a developing story that will be updated.