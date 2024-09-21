Trump Slams Bill Maher for Having ‘Dumb as a Rock Bimbo’ Stephanie Ruhle on His Show

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Bill Maher and his HBO evening talk show in a heavily punctuated bluster on Friday.

The former president, who accused Maher of suffering from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and called him a “befuddled mess,” also focused his ire on the Sept. 20 episode guests Stephanie Ruhle and Bret Stephens.

Ruhle, who the former president referred to as a “‘dumb as a rock’ bimbo” from “MSDNC,” hosts the The 11th Hour on MSNBC. The Republican presidential nominee’s name calling continued with his attack on Stephens, a columnist with The New York Times, who he labeled a “Trump hating loser.”

Trump’s social media rant came after Ruhle first slammed the former president’s anti-immigration rhetoric before dissing the Republican presidential candidate for doing a Twitter Spaces interview with a “crypto bro.”

Meanwhile, Maher and Stephens zeroed in on Trump’s recent claim that Jewish Americans “would have a lot to do” with him potentially losing the 2024 election.

“Whenever the autocrat starts blaming the Jews I think it’s a great sign because when has that ever turned out badly” Maher quipped.

Stephens, who branded the former president as “anti semitic adjacent,” added that “democracy is at risk whenever anti semitism rears its head.”

Trump, who misspelled Stephens’ last name in his Truth Social post, rebutted by telling the columnist to “find himself another line of work.”

“I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy,” he continued. “And it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane.”

The former president’s attack on mainstream media and gendered remarks echo past criticisms. His misogynist attack on Ruhle, however, comes after he vowed to “PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE” in an all-caps post on Truth Social.

“THEY WILL FINALLY BE HEALTHY, HOPEFUL, SAFE, AND SECURE. THEIR LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!” he added.