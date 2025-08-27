Politics

Trump Slams Newsom for ‘Strange Hand Action’ in Bizarre Rant

HEAVY-HANDED

The dig prompted a trolling response from Newsom.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Donald Trump lashed out at Gavin Newsom Tuesday, mimicking the California governor’s mannerisms and calling out his “strange hand action.”

Trump used Tuesday’s cabinet meeting to lambast the Democratic governor, who has emerged as a persistent irritant for the administration.

“You have an incompetent governor in... California!” he said. “Gavin. I know him very well. He’s incompetent.”

speaks during a news conference with Texas lawmakers at the Governor’s Mansion on July 25, 2025 in Sacramento, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom met with Texas lawmakers to push back on Texas's redistricting maneuver that aims to tilt the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections and on how California plans to respond. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Gavin Newsom landed a swift retort to Donald Trump’s jab. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The looks-obsessed president then conceded, “He’s a nice guy, looks good,” before attempting to copy Newsom’s mannerisms. That apparently reminded him of something he’d observed while studying Newsom’s body.

“He’s got some strange hand action going on, I don’t know what the hell his problem is,” he said, gesturing wildly with his hands.

A view of the hand of US President Donald Trump as he greets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung as he arrives at the West Wing entrance of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2025. Trump on Monday suggested that a "purge or revolution" was underway in South Korea, hours before new President Lee Jae Myung was due at the White House. He did not specify to what he was referring but said he would bring it up with Lee.
Trump has been seen with a dark bruise on the back of his right hand for over half a year. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

The 79-year-old president, who has been dogged by questions about his health for months, appeared to be trying to spark health rumors about Newsom, 57.

“It’s a little weird, to be honest. There’s a little something shaky going on there,” he continued.

The dig prompted a swift and trolling response from Newsom, who has spent the summer upping his social media attack game aimed at rattling the president and his allies.

“You really want to have the conversation about hands?” the governor responded on X.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump has been seen with a dark bruise on the back of his right hand for over half a year, and has often attempted to conceal it with makeup.

He tried and failed to keep the mark out of view at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting by keeping his hands tucked under the table.

The enduring bruise has triggered concerns about his health, though the White House attributes it to constant handshaking and the use of aspirin, which it says Trump is taking “as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

On Tuesday, the White House used disgraced doctor Ronny Jackson, Trump’s first White House physician and now a MAGA congressman, to vouch for the president’s health.

Jackson, who has given up his full medical license and was stripped of his military rank after a series of scandals, called Trump “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.”

Newsom’s comeback could also allude to the long-running joke about the size of Trump’s hands, supposedly sparked by Spy magazine’s moniker for him—“short-fingered vulgarian”—in the 1980s.

The phrase has haunted Trump ever since, prompting him to insist to the Washington Post’s editorial board in 2016, “My hands are normal hands.”

Even Marco Rubio—now Trump’s secretary of state—mocked his hands while running against him during the 2016 Republican primaries, joking, “You know what they say about guys with small hands.”

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now