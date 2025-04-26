Trump Spends Workday Raging at NFL Draft
President Donald Trump, while en route to Italy for Pope Francis’ funeral, seemed to be more focused on football. The president criticized NFL team owners on Truth Social for opting against drafting former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame receiver Deion Sanders, in the first round Thursday. “What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” wrote Trump, whose apparent grudge against the league goes back decades and includes several unsuccessful attempts at buying a team. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.” Sanders should be drafted “immediately,” Trump added. Sanders, who was widely projected to be a first-round pick, was still available in the second round as of publication. The 23-year-old was the Big 12 offensive player of the year last season. And clearly a favorite of the current president’s.