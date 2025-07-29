Trump Spotted Wearing Four Band-Aids During Golf Trip

President Donald Trump wore multiple Band-Aids on his fingers during his four-day golfing trip to Scotland.

Recent photos show four small Band-Aids covering the thumb, index, middle, and ring fingers of Trump’s right hand—the same hand that has displayed a noticeable bruise for months.

When reached for details about the Band-Aids and the condition of his bruise, the White House referred the Daily Beast to a July 17 medical report that diagnosed the president with chronic venous insufficiency.

While the report does not address the Band-Aids, it attributes the bruise, which is often caked in heavy makeup, to the large number of handshakes the president makes daily, combined with his aspirin use as part of a “standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

Make-up covers the back of the right hand of President Donald Trump. Kent Nishimura/Reuters

One possible explanation for the Band-Aids: Trump has been playing a lot of golf during his taxpayer-funded trip across the pond, hitting the links four days in a row.

Many golfers use tape or bandages for extra comfort and to prevent blisters. That includes Trump’s friend Tiger Woods, who is currently dating Vanessa Trump—Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife—with the president’s blessing.

Tiger Woods applies tape to his fingers on the practice range in 2015. Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

But while Trump may share tape tips with the pros, his golf etiquette doesn’t appear to always follow suit. Footage from him playing golf Sunday was seized on by critics who claimed he was caught cheating.

Trump has faced backlash for blending private business with presidential duties during his stay in Scotland. The travel, security, logistics, and lodging costs involved will cost U.S. taxpayers at least $10 million, according to an analysis by Huffpost.

Trump. Rigging the game. We’re shocked! https://t.co/m8jo5294lS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 27, 2025

On Monday, he cut the ribbon of the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, a new private golf course, alongside Don Jr. and his second son, Eric Trump.

The president’s Scottish businesses have been his most lucrative foreign ventures, generating more income than those in any other country, according to an MSNBC analysis of disclosures on file with the Office of Government Ethics. Since entering the White House in 2017, he has reportedly earned over $206 million from his operations in Scotland.