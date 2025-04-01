Trump Reacts to News That Tiger Woods Is Dating Don Jr.’s Ex

Donald Trump said he was “happy for both” when asked Monday about his former daughter-in-law dating Tiger Woods.

“I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. [Vanessa and Don Jr.] had a great relationship,” he told reporters in the Oval Office, before claiming that it frayed in part due to the investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia—“and all the crap they put Don through.”

“They have incredible children—five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students,” he went on.

“They broke up quite a while ago, which to me was very sad because I think they’re both great,” he said. “Tiger actually called me a few months ago... and he told me about it. And I said I’m happy for both. Let them both be happy.”

Trump also touted his “special relationship” with Woods, whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. The two often golf together.

Trump Jr., who has been dating socialite Bettina Anderson since late last year, is also “cool” with Woods seeing his ex, People magazine reported earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, Woods confirmed rumors of the relationship last week, writing, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

According to the Daily Mail, Trump Jr. and Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, and Woods’ two oldest children, Sam and Charlie, all attend the same private school in Palm Beach.