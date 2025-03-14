Cheat Sheet
1

Donald Trump Jr. Says He’s ‘Cool’ With Tiger Woods Dating His Ex-Wife

MOVED ON
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.13.25 10:46PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 19, 2024. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo
REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr. is unbothered by his ex’s superstar new beau. The president’s son, 47, is reportedly “cool” with his ex-wife Vanessa dating golf icon Tiger Woods, according to People magazine. Vanessa and Donald Jr. were married for over a decade before she filed for divorce in 2018. The exes share five children. Trump Jr. has been dating Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson since shortly before his father won last November’s election. The Daily Mail was the first to report on Thursday that Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, have been secretly dating since Thanksgiving. “They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together,” an unnamed source told The Mail, adding that Vanessa spends the night in Woods’ Florida residence a few times a week. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.” Vanessa’s daughter Kai, 17, and Woods' eldest kids Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, all attend the same private school together, according to The Mail. Reports of Woods’ new romance followed his announcement on Tuesday that he would be out of competition indefinitely after undergoing a successful surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Read it at People

2
College Basketball’s Biggest Star in Wheelchair Days Before March Madness
ALL PAIN, NO GAIN
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.13.25 5:46PM EDT 
Duke basketball
Bob Donnan/Bob Donnan/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke fans were left heartbroken Thursday when Cooper Flagg, the team’s star player—and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft—was taken off the court in a wheelchair following an apparent ankle injury during the ACC Tournament. The devastating incident happened just days before the NCAA tournament was set to begin. The 6-foot-9 Duke star tried to go for a defensive rebound with less than three minutes remaining in the first half but instead hit the ground and twisted his ankle. His head coach, Jon Scheyer, said that the X-rays were negative for any broken bones—but Flagg did not return to finish the game. The Blue Devils' still beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but fans are worried about the injury’s long term implications for Flagg’s ability to return in time for March Madness. The ACC final is set for Saturday and Duke is projected to be the East Regional’s No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s Wine Down Tincture Will Replace Your Nightly Glass of Merlot
TIME TO UN-WINE
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.11.25 3:28PM EDT 
Wine Down™ by Apothékary drink with next to a glass of red wine and ingredients
Apothékary

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

On the surface, a glass of wine (or cocktail) can seem like a perfect antidote to insomnia—a quick fix to de-stress and unwind before bed. Unfortunately, that nightly glass of red wine can quickly lead to (literal) headaches, from causing nasty hangovers to weakening your immune system. Plus, some studies show that drinking alcohol may actually decrease the quality of your sleep—not improve it. Just in time for Sleep Awareness Week, Apothékary is here to help you transition to a healthier night of rest with its red-wine-inspired alcohol alternative, Wine Down.

Wine Down
See At Apothékary

Wine Down is carefully formulated to help you unwind naturally without alcohol and excess sugar by easing tension, calming feelings of stress, and gently lulling you to sleep. The tincture is infused with a variety of calming herbs, including elderberry, which has been shown to support your immune system, California poppy, which relieves tension and helps you doze off, and L-thenaine, which increases serotonin and dopamine for a natural buzz. With a tart cherry taste to boot, this powerful tincture may as well have been made in a vineyard.

3
Putin Plays Dress Up as He Visits Front Line in Military Gear
KREMLIN COSPLAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.13.25 2:02PM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 1:09PM EDT 
A screen grab from a video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in military uniform, visiting a command post in Kursk, Russia on March 12, 2025.
Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin played dress up as he visited the front line in Russia’s Kursk region. The Russian president, who worked as a KGB officer for 16 years before moving into politics, traveled to the region Wednesday—camo and all—for the first time since the Ukrainian army’s shock incursion into Russia. “I am counting on the fact that all the combat tasks facing our units will be fulfilled, and the territory of the Kursk region will soon be completely liberated from the enemy,” he said after the visit. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told the Kremlin leader that he and his men had retaken 24 settlements in the region in less than a week. Ukraine’s top army commander responded on Facebook, saying that he had pulled his soldiers out. “In the most difficult situation, my priority has been and remains saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the units of the defense forces, if necessary, maneuver to more favorable positions,” Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky wrote. He added, however, that “despite the increased pressure from the Russian [and] North Korean arm[ies], we will maintain defense in the Kursk region as long as it is appropriate and necessary.”

Read it at The Moscow Times

4
Protesters Dig Up Lush Greens at Trump’s Irish Golf Course
IRISH EYES NOT SMILING
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 03.13.25 3:46PM EDT 
Donald Trump on the 3rd green at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, Ireland.
Donald Trump on the 3rd green at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, Ireland. Brian Lawless - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Irish police are investigating criminal damage at President Donald Trump’s Irish golf resort, Doonbeg, after a number of greens were dug up and Palestinian flags were planted late on Tuesday. Police believe at least three people were involved in the vandalism, which occurred just as the Irish leader, known as the Taoiseach, met Trump at the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day. A spokesperson for the hotel told The Irish Times: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Doonbeg will ensure it does not impact business… We have the greatest course anywhere in the world and we are so proud of the tremendous success and we look forward to a great season ahead.” Earlier this month, Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland was targeted by activists who wrote ‘Gaza Is Not For Sale’ in huge letters on the lawn, and damaged the greens.

Partner update

Catch Much Needed ZZZs Faster With These CBN Gummies and Vapes
SWEET DREAMS
AD BY Mellow Fellow
Updated 03.13.25 12:36AM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 12:00AM EDT 
A photo of a person holding Mellow Fellow CBN Vape. To the right is another CBN vape in the packaging.
Mellow Fellow

It’s frustrating—you spend all day yawning, dreaming of your bed. But the second you finally lie down, you can’t sleep. Instead of dozing off, your mind goes into overdrive, racing with thoughts when all you want to do is rest. Mellow Fellow has the answer. This premium cannabis brand—founded by a Ph.D chemist, pharmacist, and entrepreneur—offers cannabinoid blends designed for deep sleep and relaxation.

The Rest Blend uses a combination of CBD, CBG, and CBN to promote a more natural way to unwind before bed. CBD and CBG can reduce anxiety and calm racing thoughts and CBN can induce sleep. These gummies burst with tropical flavors like pineapple, mango, and citrus. Plus each on is packed with 50mg of CBN, CBG, and CBD and will gently ease you into a peaceful sleep. The Rest Blend is also available in other forms and flavors like tincture oil (berry and mint), soft gels, and vapes (blue razz).

The Rest Blend (30 gummies per bottle)
Buy At Mellow Fellow$50

The Dream Blend vape combines CBN and CBD with Delta-8 for deep sleep and a morning that’s refreshed, not groggy. Delta-8 can promote a sense of calm and its anti-inflammatory properties can address muscle soreness and tension. This vape offers bold diesel flavors with spicy notes.

The Dream Blend (Disposable Vape)
Buy At Mellow Fellow$45

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Donatella Versace Departs as Fashion House’s Creative Director
VERSACE WITHOUT VERSACE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.13.25 1:35PM EDT 
Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. The Albies is the Clooney Foundation for Justice's annual event honoring courageous defenders of justice. The event is named in honor of Justice Albie Sachs, who is revered for his heroic commitment to ending apartheid. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. The Albies is the Clooney Foundation for Justice's annual event honoring courageous defenders of justice. The event is named in honor of Justice Albie Sachs, who is revered for his heroic commitment to ending apartheid. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images) JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Donatella Versace, 69, is letting go of her role as creative director of the fashion powerhouse almost three decades after the murder of her brother and founder, Gianni, in 1997. In an Instagram post Thursday, Donatella paid tribute to her sibling, saying that she hoped she managed to carry on his legacy. In short, the Versace name is leaving Versace for the first time, although Donatella will have another role as the brand’s chief ambassador. The company will now be under the creative control of Dario Vitale, 41, who has spent time at big-names like Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu. Donatella, 69, wrote that she was “excited to see Versace through new eyes.” The news breaks as rumors have been popping up around about a possible sale of the brand, with Prada having an upper-hand in the bidding, according to The New York Times. “In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart,” she concluded her post.

6
Snowboarder Who Fell From Malfunctioning Montana Chairlift Dies
DISASTER ON THE SLOPES
The Daily Beast
Updated 03.13.25 2:38PM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 9:37AM EDT 
The snowboarder’s death was blamed on a malfunctioning chairlift.
George Rose/Getty Images

A 37-year-old snowboarder died two days after falling from a malfunctioning chairlift at Red Lodge Mountain, Montana. Jeffrey Zinne of Billings, who was riding alone on a three-person chairlift, died Wednesday after succumbing to his injuries at a hospital, the Associated Press reported. The lift in question, the Triple Chair, malfunctioned Monday, halting operations and necessitating a dramatic rescue of more than 100 stranded skiers and snowboarders by ski patrollers. Red Lodge Mountain spokesperson Troy Hawks confirmed the lift had a mechanical issue but remained tight-lipped about the details, only noting that an investigation is underway. The chairlift, dating back to 1983, will stay closed until a full engineering assessment is completed. High winds, clocking in at around 50 mph, blasted the Beartooth Mountains on the morning of the accident, the National Weather Service reported, causing other lifts to be closed.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at Associated Press

7
‘Snow White’ Star Grumbles Over Disney’s Premiere Overhaul
GRUMPY BY NAME...
Published 03.13.25 11:27AM EDT 
Actor Martin Klebba attends the 2013 Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on April 28, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

Martin Klebba, the actor behind Grumpy’s voice in Disney’s live-action Snow White, isn’t feeling the fairytale magic. Disney’s decision to scale back the film’s premiere left him “disappointed.” But Klebba isn’t pinning this on the House of Mouse. He told the New York Post that “just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way, now we’re having to alter the fun part of making a movie.” Klebba added, “I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world.” The controversies surrounding stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, as well as the decision to use CGI instead of live actors for the “seven dwarves,” have stirred the pot. While Klebba said he understands Disney’s cautious approach (“They do what they gotta do”), he lamented the loss of a red carpet moment with his castmates. The actor, who also had roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion, called for more casting inclusivity, joking, “I’m better-looking than Brad Pitt.”

Read it at New York Post

8
New Study Reveals Immigration Fueled US Population Growth
NATION OF IMMIGRANTS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 03.13.25 12:06PM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 11:50AM EDT 
The Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty is lit in blue to mark the home opening NFL football game for the New York Giants on September 10, 2023. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

All of the United States’ net population growth between 2022 and 2023 was due to immigration, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. It’s the first time population influx from immigration has outpaced native births since the Census began to collect data on nativity in 1850, according to the organization’s latest roundup of frequently requested statistics on immigration. The U.S. immigrant population grew by 1.6 million over that period—a 3.6 percent increase and the largest annual rise since 2010. The U.S. immigrant population is now at 47.8 million people or 14.3 percent of the total population, which is close to the record set in 1890 of 14.8 percent. U.S. birth rates have recently reached historic lows, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. President Donald Trump has made border security and unauthorized immigration a key part of his administration’s policy platform. The institute’s report notes that the vast majority of immigrants, about 73 percent, have permanent legal status.

Read it at NBC

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 03.05.25 8:16PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

9
Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

10
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, 68, Gets First Tattoo
CAN I GET A ‘S’ FOR SURPRISING
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.13.25 11:49AM EDT 
Published 03.13.25 11:48AM EDT 
Vanna White being tattooed by her daughter.
Vanna White being tattooed by her daughter. Photo composite by The Daily Beast/Vanna White/Getty Images

Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White has got her first tattoo—at 68 years old. The star shared the moment her professional tattoo artist daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, gave her the new ink: a pink heart located on the inside of her wrist. “She’s not making me do this,” White said, smiling in the Instagram video. “It’s my choice to do this.” White revealed that she was getting the tattoo to look at it every day and think of Santo Pietro. Right before the tattoo, her daughter pointed out that she was shaking, and asked if she was nervous. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” White said. “I really have.” In 2022, she revealed to People that she wanted to get matching hearts with her daughter, seemingly following up on that wish. “I want to have matching hearts where she’ll do a little heart on me and she’ll do one on herself. I feel like I need to do that because it’s her and it would be her on me,” she told the outlet at the time. White has two children— Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 30, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 27, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro.

