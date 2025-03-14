Donald Trump Jr. Says He’s ‘Cool’ With Tiger Woods Dating His Ex-Wife
Donald Trump Jr. is unbothered by his ex’s superstar new beau. The president’s son, 47, is reportedly “cool” with his ex-wife Vanessa dating golf icon Tiger Woods, according to People magazine. Vanessa and Donald Jr. were married for over a decade before she filed for divorce in 2018. The exes share five children. Trump Jr. has been dating Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson since shortly before his father won last November’s election. The Daily Mail was the first to report on Thursday that Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, have been secretly dating since Thanksgiving. “They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together,” an unnamed source told The Mail, adding that Vanessa spends the night in Woods’ Florida residence a few times a week. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.” Vanessa’s daughter Kai, 17, and Woods' eldest kids Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, all attend the same private school together, according to The Mail. Reports of Woods’ new romance followed his announcement on Tuesday that he would be out of competition indefinitely after undergoing a successful surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon.
