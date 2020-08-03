Trump Takes Aim at Dr. Deborah Birx Over Coronavirus Warning
‘PATHETIC!’
President Donald Trump took aim at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx in a tweet Monday following a warning Birx issued over the severity of the virus’ spread. The tweet came after Birx appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning and cautioned that the virus is “extraordinarily widespread” and hitting rural areas. “So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump wrote in his tweet. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!” Pelosi had said Sunday that she does not have confidence in Birx because “the President is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee.”