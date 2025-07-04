Trump Takes Victory Lap After Megabill Passes: I Have More Power Now

President Donald Trump is all fired up after Republicans fell in line to pass his megabill.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, Trump was asked to assess his hold over the GOP now compared to his first term following a marathon session where House Republicans narrowly passed his so-called “Big, Beautiful” domestic policy bill.

“I think I have more power now,” he said. “I could say, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t know.’ I think I probably do, because we’ve had a great record of success.”

“My first term was very, very successful,” he added. “I think we’re going to blow it away this year, but we’ve proven certain things and, yeah, I think probably it’s got more gravitas, more power.”

Trump’s signature legislation appeared to be in peril early Wednesday night after five Republicans voted against a measure that would advance the bill to a debate. Because of razor-thin margins in the House, the GOP could only afford three “no” votes, but Reps. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Keith Self of Texas, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky said “nay” anyway.

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson worked the phones overnight to flip the Republican “no” votes, while Democrats united along party lines to oppose the bill that could see over 11 million Americans lose their healthcare due to steep Medicaid cuts, as well as hike the debt by $3 trillion.

The president went on a furious Truth Social posting spree past midnight on Thursday as conservative lawmakers threatened to tank the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.

“What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!” Trump said in one post.

“FOR REPUBLICANS, THIS SHOULD BE AN EASY YES VOTE. RIDICULOUS!!!” he raged in another.

But it was a happy ending for Trump after Johnson delivered the votes to meet the July 4 deadline to pass the measure.

Reporter: You met with House Republicans, what got them to yes?



Trump: I think when you go over the bill, it was very easy to get them to yes… Again, it is the biggest bill ever signed of its kind pic.twitter.com/Wu2Ef55rAN — Acyn (@Acyn) July 3, 2025

“I think when you go over the bill, it was very easy to get them to a ‘yes,’” Trump told reporters of his conversations with lawmakers. “We went over that bill point after point… We covered just about everything. Again: it’s the biggest bill ever signed of its kind.”

Trump also sang praises for Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune in a fresh posting spree on Thursday.

“Our Party is UNITED like never before and, our Country is ‘HOT,’” he wrote. “Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning — CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!”