Trump Targets Kennedy Center Honors’ Most Recognizable Feature

The Kennedy Center is likely dropping its famous rainbow ribbon following Donald Trump’s takeover of the cultural institution, according to a report.

Having blasted the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump crowned himself chairman, elevated his loyal lieutenant Richard Grenell, and stacked the board with White House insiders—prompting a slew of artist walk-outs and staff departures.

Now the organization could be planning to drop the rainbow-colored ribbon which it awards to annual lifetime achievement honorees and symbolizes diversity in the performing arts, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney arrives during the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception in the East Room of the White House on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Washington, DC. But the mutli-colored sash is likely being redesigne. The Washington Post/Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images

While the rainbow theme reportedly won’t disappear entirely, the ribbon for the lifetime achievement medallion will likely be redesigned, possibly with a black or gold ribbon instead, the sources said. They added that the Kennedy Center has delayed naming its list for this year’s honorees—who are typically announced in August—and will be revealed closer to the event in December.

The rainbow flag is synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community, but has long grated on Team Trump.

In 2019, the administration blocked U.S. embassies from flying Pride flags on their flagpoles, calling the banners an unnecessary “political statement.”

The following year, Trump’s then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly torpedoed Melania Trump’s plan to light the White House in rainbow colors for Pride Month.

Music legend Tony Bennett seen here sporting a rainbow sash in 2005. Consolidated News Pictures/Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images

Rainbow colors have long been synonymous with the Kennedy Center—though perhaps no more. The Washington Post/Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Behind the scenes, the changes to the D.C. institution are said to run deeper than just cosmetic adjustments.

CBS News reports that the Honors weekend will be changed with a new streamlined schedule, instead of several events at the White House, State Department, and other locations, according to CBS News.

The traditional multi-day celebration, long considered a cornerstone of Washington’s cultural calendar, is being pared down amid concerns about cost and logistics.

In a move that appears to further highlight the direction of change, the Kennedy Center’s development team has been drastically slashed from more than 60 to fewer than 20 people, according to CBS News.

Some departments have been eliminated entirely, raising questions about the institution’s fundraising capacity.

Trump in the presidential box at the Kennedy Center shortly after parachuting himself in as board chairman, in March. Reuters

The financial impact has been swift and stark. Giving by Democratic donors has declined, although fundraising more broadly has continued and even surpassed previous years, thanks to an increase in corporate sponsors, according to multiple sources who spoke to CBS News.

While the shift reflects the broader political realignment under Trump’s leadership, Grenell, who initially worked without pay but now earns $175,000 annually—significantly less than his predecessor’s seven-figure salary—insists the changes aren’t politically motivated.

“I don’t want to lose a single Democratic donor. We’re working hard to keep them and expand the donor base. The arts should not be political,” Grenell, named the Center’s interim head in February, told CBS News.

Ric Grenell speaking at the Republican National Convention in July 2024—Trump made Grenell the president of the Kennedy Center with a promise to get rid of “anti-American propaganda.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During Trump’s first presidency, he broke with tradition by not attending the Honors shows after several recipients criticized him.

President Biden, by contrast, went to all four ceremonies during his term.

In July, Republicans proposed renaming the center’s opera house after First Lady Melania Trump. Missouri Rep. Bob Onder, meanwhile, pushed for renaming the entire institution after President Trump.

Despite the upheaval, Kennedy Center officials maintain an optimistic public face.

While spokesperson Roma Daravi declined to discuss specific changes with CBS News, she promised the December ceremony would deliver. “If anything, it’s going to be more exciting.”