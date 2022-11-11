Trump Tears Into Ron DeSantis and Accuses Him of ‘Playing Games’ Over 2024
Donald Trump ripped into unofficial 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement on Thursday evening, taking aim at the increasingly popular governor over insufficient loyalty. The former president took countless shots at—“Ron DeSanctimonious”— who Trump called “an average REPUBLICAN Governor” that has “the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!” The ex-president then repeated a story—that he’s also been telling close advisers— about how back in 2017, he issued an endorsement for the Florida governor during his high-stakes 2018 campaign. “I then got Ron by the ‘Star’ of the Democrat Party, Andrew Gillum (who was later revealed to be a ‘Crack Head’), by having two massive Rallies with tens of thousands of people at each one,” Trump said. “I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart.” Elsewhere, the ex-president accused DeSantis of “playing games” over not addressing if he intends to run for president in 2024. “Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump added, while mocking DeSantis’ continual dodging of the question. A DeSantis spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday evening. The move follows The Daily Beast’s reporting on how Trump’s orbit envisions the former president turning to personal attacks against DeSantis. “Trump’s going to end up doing to DeSantis and his wife what he did to Cruz and his wife,” an adviser told The Daily Beast.