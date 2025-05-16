Trump Tells Hosts He’s ‘Not Thrilled’ With Their Oil Gift

President Donald Trump joked that he was “not thrilled” with the tiny amount of oil he received as a gift during his trip to the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

A clip shared online by Margo Martin, Trump’s special assistant and communications adviser, captured the moment the president was presented with a memento during his diplomatic visit to the Gulf nation.

The gift, given by Sultan Al Jaber, head of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., was a box containing a small amount of Murban crude oil visible through glass.

“This is the highest quality oil there is on the planet, and they only gave me a drop,” Trump said, prompting laughter from those around him. “So I’m not thrilled, but it’s better than no drop.”

Donald Trump was handed the gift during at a business forum held at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan palace. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump’s visit to the UAE on Friday marks the end of his four-day charm offensive in the Middle East, which also included stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

At a business forum held Friday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Trump was wooed by industry leaders and oil tycoons. It was there that Al Jaber presented him with the small memento.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also in attendance as Trump toured the event held at the royal palace.

During the meet-and-greet, Trump was shown a presentation highlighting the UAE’s aviation sector, where he offered praise for Boeing.

Donald Trump is ending his four-day Middle Eastern trip in the UAE. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

“It’s just my opinion, but Boeing makes the best planes,” Trump said, reported Sky News. “They’ve had some headaches over the last few years, but they make the best planes.”

Trump’s Middle East tour has been plagued by controversy over his plans to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the Qatari royal family to use in place of the current Air Force One.

On Thursday, the White House announced a major deal between Boeing and GE Aerospace with Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline.

As part of efforts to strengthen ties between the U.S. and the Gulf state, Etihad agreed to purchase 28 U.S.-made Boeing 787 and 777X jets powered by GE engines in a deal worth over $14.5 billion.