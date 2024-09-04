Trump Thanks Taylor Swift’s Bestie for ‘Defending’ Him
‘NICE TO SEE’
Donald Trump shouted out Brittany Mahomes on Wednesday for “strongly defending” him, after the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced backlash for liking one of the former president’s posts, outlining his MAGA “2024 GOP Platform,” on Instagram. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM,” Trump said of Mahomes in a post on Truth Social platform. The famous football WAG, who has often been seen with Taylor Swift since the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has since unliked the former president’s Instagram post and is not following the Republican presidential nominee on the platform. She did, however, clap back at her critics on Aug. 25, writing “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”