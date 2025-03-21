Trumpland

Trump Throws Fit at NYT’s ‘Dumb’ Maggie Haberman and Wants Her Pulitzer

‘FAKE NEWS’

The president resorted to name-calling to defend his buddy Elon Musk.

Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter.
Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Isabel van Brugen

Isabel van Brugen

Freelance Writer

isabelvanbrugen

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsRepublicans Mount Big Pushback Against Trump Over Changes to NATO Command
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Admin Arrests FBI Agent Who Went After Rudy Giuliani
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
TrumplandU.K. Tourist Returns Home in Chains Like ‘Hannibal Lecter’
Jasmine Venet
U.S. News‘7th Heaven’ Actors Confronted With Co-Star’s Horrific Abuse
Eboni Boykin-Patterson