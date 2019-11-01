Trump to Host Washington Nationals at White House After World Series Win

Read it at Washington Post
The Washington Nationals have accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House on Monday to celebrate their first World Series win. The professional baseball team’s visit will take place at 1:15 p.m. on the South Lawn. The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 on Oct. 30 to win the title for the first time since the team moved to Washington, D.C., 14 years ago. This is also the first World Series title in Washington since 1924, when the Senators won the championship.