Donald Trump marveled at the size of Arnold Palmer’s genitalia to White House guests in the Oval Office.

According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, the former president’s fascination with the golf legend’s penis dates back at least to the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump stunned supporters at his rally on Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, by recounting a story about the sight of Palmer’s “unbelievable” manhood in the showers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in the introduction to her 2022 book on Trump, Confidence Man, Haberman writes that the GOP nominee has long been intrigued by appearances, clothed and otherwise.

“There were countless stories attesting to Trump’s prurience, indulging in gossip and obsessing over others’ looks,” she writes. “In one of the most memorable, as he prepared for a trip to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for a rally in late 2020, Trump recounted for Oval Office guests the time he had seen hometown golf legend Arnold Palmer disrobed at the Latrobe Country Club, and the size of his genitalia.”

Maggie Haberman talks about her new book on Donald Trump.

It seems it was a sight he never forgot. Speaking at Saturday’s MAGA rally, Trump said: “Arnold Palmer was all man. And I say that at all due respect to women. And I love women. But this guy, this guy. This is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough… And I refuse to say it. But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God! That’s unbelievable.’”

The late golfer’s family was less impressed with Trump’s “crudeness.”

“What would my dad think of Donald Trump today? I think he’d cringe,” his daughter Peg told the Sporting News.

Trump is sensitive to perceived criticism of his own privates, reportedly ordering his then press secretary Stephanie Grisham to defend the size and shape of his penis following observations made public by former porn star Stormy Daniels.