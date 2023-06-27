Former president Donald Trump’s interview last week with Bret Baier was marred by how the Fox News anchor didn’t come off like a MAGA fanboy, Trump complained Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax a few days after trashing Baier’s employer as “hostile,” Trump was asked about how he’d feel about participating in the GOP’s first scheduled primary debate in August, which Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate.

Trump began by reiterating that it’s difficult for him to see the need to debate considering his wide polling lead. He then griped, again, that Fox News is “hostile” toward him.

“When I did the interview with Brett, I thought it was fine. I thought it was okay,” Trump told Eric Bolling in a lukewarm manner. “But there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty, and I thought I did a good job. I’ve been getting credit for doing a good job.”

Trump then gave the impression that he felt like Baier should have behaved more like a campaign surrogate.

“Everything was like an unfriendly…everything was unfriendly: no smiling, no ‘Let’s have fun, let’s make America great again.’ Everything was like a hit.”

In that interview, Baier pushed back against Trump’s 2020 election lies. The Fox anchor also asked him why, in light of his 2016 pledge to surround himself with “only the best and most serious people,” he ended up often having an insult-rich public falling out with many top members of his administration.