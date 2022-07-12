Trump Tried to Contact Jan. 6 Witness, Liz Cheney Reveals

Former President Donald Trump tried to call a witness set to appear before the House Jan. 6 Committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed in a bombshell statement at the end of Tuesday’s hearing.

Trump allegedly called the witness, whose identity has not been revealed, following the committee’s last hearing on June 28, said Cheney, who serves as the committee’s vice chair. The witness did not pick up Trump’s call, instead referring it to their lawyer, who referred it to the committee. The incident has been referred to the Department of Justice, Cheney added. She did not say whether that witness has appeared or was scheduled to appear before the committee.

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said.

The surprise revelation came at the end of the nearly three-hour hearing in which the committee detailed the far-right operation that took Trump’s words as a call to action to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. The committee heard from past members of the Oath Keepers, some of whom were shown in videos with Trump associates such as Roger Stone and on the streets of D.C. in the run-up to the attack.

In her closing statements, Cheney and the committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the committee will detail the events of Jan. 6 “minute by minute” during its hearings next week.

“We’ll tell the story of that supreme dereliction by the commander in chief, how close we came to a catastrophe for our democracy,” Thompson said. “And how we remain in serious danger.”

This is a developing story.