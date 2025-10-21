Trump Tried to Get ‘the Grim Reaper’ Laid at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump reportedly took time out from his 2024 presidential campaign to try to help one of his closest allies get “laid” at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Zeteo reports that Trump was curiously eager to help his newly divorced friend Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, who featured as the Grim Reaper in a bizarre AI-generated video posted by the president, improve his luck with women. He even offered to be Vought’s “wingman” at the Palm Beach resort, according to Zeteo newsletter First Draft.

During phone conversations around mid-2024, Trump is said to have frequently mentioned to Vought the “gorgeous” and “beautiful ladies” who visited Mar-a-Lago. Zeteo’s Asawin Suebsaeng reports that Trump gushed about the women at his Florida club so much that it “weirded out” some of his advisers.

Russel Vought also served as the OMB’s director during Trump’s first term. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump also excitedly told Vought about all the “p---y” he would get just by being the president’s favorite “bachelor.”

Such crude language has long been associated with Trump. In the run-up to the 2016 election, audio footage emerged of him boasting that being famous meant he could “grab” women by “the p---y.”

The audio, recorded in 2005 while Trump was being interviewed for Access Hollywood, somehow did not derail his political career, with Trump dismissing the remarks as “locker room talk.”

Mehdi Hasan, the progressive broadcaster and founder of the media company Zeteo, wrote “OK, now I need to go take a shower” after revealing the inside scoop from inside the “weird Trump administration.”

Donald Trump once posted an AI-generated video that depicted Vought as the Grim Reaper as music played in the background with lyrics “here comes the reaper.” Dilley Meme Team

Vought, 49, has been one of Trump’s staunchest allies during his second term. The top Project 2025 architect pushed for mass firings of federal workers as part of hardline cost-cutting measures and has reportedly planned to use a government shutdown as an excuse to lay off thousands more civil servants.

He is also behind efforts to target Democratic-led states with billions of dollars in spending cuts.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican attorney turned editor-in-chief at the liberal media network MeidasTouch, expressed disgust on X at Trump’s apparent matchmaking efforts.

“The scene at Mar-a-Lago is as gross and creepy as you imagined, with these old pervs chasing their surgically enhanced prey with Trump acting as sick Degenerate-in-Chief,” Filipkowski wrote.