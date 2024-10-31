Donald Trump Trolls Beyoncé for Not Singing at Kamala Harris Rally

Donald Trump took aim at Beyoncé for not singing “even one song” when she stumped for Kamala Harris at a rally in Texas.

Irked at Queen Bey’s support for his opponent—and her refusal to allow him to use her song “Freedom”—the former president trolled the singer’s appearance endorsing Harris in Houston last Friday.

“They got Beyoncé,” he said, to boos and thumbs down from supporters at his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“They said, ladies and gentlemen, they said Beyoncé’s coming to sing and she came but she didn’t sing. And then Kamala came on as Beyoncé was leaving without singing even one song and they booed the hell out of both of them,” added Trump, who was wearing an orange and yellow visibility vest as a dig at President Joe Biden for his “garbage” remark.

“We don’t need Beyoncé, we don’t need anybody… all you got is me, and I don’t have a guitar,” he added.

There was some grumbling that the star didn’t perform at the Harris rally, according to reports, but her speech was met with rapturous applause and no boos.

Beyoncé did say it was time for America to “sing a new song” but told the crowd she was at the rally not as a celebrity but as a mother.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she said.

The only performer on the night was country legend Willie Nelson.

Trump and Beyoncé have a history, as the GOP nominee used the track “Freedom” in a social media campaign ad.

The ex-president was seen walking off a plane with the song playing. The video was later deleted after Beyoncé’s record company objected to its use, according to Billboard.

Even before she came out for Harris-Walz, “Freedom” was a theme song for the Democratic Party campaign, and an a capella version of the hit from the singer’s 2016 album Lemonade was featured at the DNC.

Beyoncé is one of a number of musicians who have objected to Trump’s use of their music, including the Rolling Stones, Adele, and Neil Young.

After Beyoncé announced her endorsement in Texas, Trump quickly showed his displeasure the following night, telling supporters: “You know, last night my opponent had one of these. And they bussed in people, but you know, they got Beyoncé—and you know Beyoncé—Beyoncé, ugh. They got Beyoncé.”