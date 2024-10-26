Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech

Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today.

The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary.

The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support at a rally for Kamala Harris on Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unhinged Trump attacks Beyoncé for endorsing Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/UHjUu9I4N2 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

“You know, last night my opponent had one of these. And they bussed in people, but you know, they got Beyoncé–and you know Beyoncé–Beyoncé, ugh. They got Beyoncé” he said to his crowd of MAGA fans.

Harris' official X account shared the clip, with a caption describing her opponent as “unhinged.”

Just hours before, Beyoncé was joined by Kelly Rowland and Willie Nelson in her home state of Texas.

The singer urged the audience to vote for “a woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity.”

“We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history. I‘m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided. Our past, our present, our future merge to meet us here,” said Beyoncé.

She later added, “Your voice has power and magnitude. Your vote is one of the most valuable tools, and we need you. Your freedom is your God-given right, your human right.”

Beyonce has more courage than two centuries old newspapers combined. pic.twitter.com/GH3nSX2JE7 — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) October 26, 2024

Beyoncé isn’t the only pop star to be attacked by Trump in the run up to the election.

Last month, Taylor Swift confirmed her support for Harris with in an Instagram post.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she wrote.

Trump was quick to respond, using his his own social media platform, Truth Social, to deliver the blow.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he succinctly shared.