Donald Trump Tweets Support for Conservative Voices Banned From Twitter

President Trump tweeted his support for conservative voices that have been banned from Twitter on Sunday morning. The tweet was sandwiched between tweets offering self praise over the tariff deal with Mexico and criticism of former president Barrack Obama. “Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction,” Trump wrote, adding, “It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!”

Twitter banned conservative commentators in May, which prompted the president to first offer his support for those who had been kicked off the platform. “How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter?” he wrote in early May. “Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!”