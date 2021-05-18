Self-Described Billionaire Donald Trump Wasted No Time Claiming Presidential Pension, Says Report

Read it at Insider
Donald Trump—the man who proudly claims to be a billionaire but has carefully avoided many opportunities to prove it—has reportedly taken tens of thousands of dollars in federal pension payments since January. According to Insider, Trump has taken $65,600 in presidential pension payments since he was dragged kicking and screaming from office earlier this year. During his single term, Trump made a song and dance about donating his salary to federal agencies, but it appears he’s had a change of heart about taking taxpayers’ money despite his personal wealth. However, Insider reports that it’s not clear if Trump has kept the money, and his office refused to comment on the new figures from the General Services Administration. The Constitution requires presidents to take a salary in office, but says nothing about ex-presidents taking a pension.